Macclesfield are now five promotions from the EFL

Macclesfield FC will start the 2021-22 season in the North West Counties Premier Division, the fifth step of non-league football.

The original Macclesfield Town were wound up by the High Court in September 2020.

Local businessman Robert Smethurst purchased the assets the following month. with ex-Wales international Robbie Savage joining the board and Danny Whitaker taking over as manager.

They then rebranded as Macclesfield FC.

Macclesfield said they were "delighted" at being placed in that division with the season starting on 31 July.

The club was initially started as Macclesfield in 1874, before being reformed as Macclesfield Town FC in 1946 following the end of World War Two.

A 15-year stint in the English Football League ended in 2012, but the Silkmen returned to League Two as National League champions in 2018.

However, they were beset with financial problems ever since their promotion season and they were relegated from League Two in August 2020 after the English Football League won an appeal against a suspended points deduction.

They were then wound up in the High Court with debts of over £500,000 and expelled from the National League.