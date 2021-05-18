Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Joe Edwards began his career at Bristol City before moving to Yeovil Town in 2013

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards has signed a new two-year contract.

The 30-year-old, who was Argyle boss Ryan Lowe's first signing when he took over in 2019, was recently named the League One club's player of the season.

The ex-Walsall, Colchester and Yeovil Town wing-back has played 48 times for the Pilgrims, scoring nine goals.

He helped Argyle win promotion last season after they finished third on average points per game when the campaign was ended due to Covid-19.

"I am incredibly pleased that Joe has extended his contract with us," Lowe told the club website.

"He has been an excellent player and captain on and off the field during last season."