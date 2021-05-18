Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls' last league game was in September when they beat Ash United 3-2

Jersey Bulls have been promoted to the fifth tier of non-league football after a restructure to the league system.

They have won all 36 of their games since being formed in 2019, but Covid-19 saw their seasons cancelled.

The Bulls will now play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

"We are delighted to have received upward movement from the English FA and look forward to the new challenge of playing step five football," said chairman Russell Le Feuvre.

"As a club we are extremely proud of the efforts of all the players, management, and committee over the first two disjointed seasons."

Formed after Jersey's bid to become an international football nation was turned down by Uefa in 2018, the Bulls have been too good for their opponents, scoring 109 and conceding just 10 goals.

They had already clinched a promotion place when the lower tiers of English football were cancelled in March 2020 having won all 27 of their league matches.

"Our initial reaction to this news is one of relief," said manager Gary Freeman.

"It's been a long process and we are so pleased the FA have rewarded those teams that deserve promotion over what has been a testing few seasons. I am absolutely delighted for the players,"

The decision means Jersey Bulls will be able to compete in the FA Cup - the first time a men's side from the island will have taken part in the competition.

In total 107 clubs have been promoted in steps four to six of the non-league pyramid.

A new divisions has been created at step four and two additional new divisions at step five have been added, while there has been a reduction from 20 to 17 divisions at step six.