Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Joe Lumley frustrated Boro when QPR came to the Riverside in April

Middlesbrough will sign goalkeeper Joe Lumley when his contract with Queens Park Rangers expires this summer.

The 26-year-old has agreed terms with the Teessiders and will be reunited with boss Neil Warnock, who he worked with briefly at QPR in 2015-16.

Lumley played 84 games for Rangers, conceding 120 goals, and joins Boro on a two-year deal with the option of a further year for both parties.

"I've always rated him highly," Warnock said of Lumley.

"I know he's excited about coming here and he can't wait to play in front of the Riverside crowd."

Boro had Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli and free transfer signing Jordan Archer as senior goalkeepers this season, with Bettinelli having now returned to his parent club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.