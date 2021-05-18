Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle have been owned by Mike Ashley since 2007

The Premier League has been granted an extension until 11 June to respond to a Newcastle United anti-competition claim over their collapsed takeover.

Newcastle are seeking damages from the Premier League, who they accuse of breaching anti-competition law.

The club are also seeking an injunction to make the Premier League reconsider how it applied its owners' and directors' test to the takeover bid.

A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of a £300m deal last year.

The group included Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben brothers.

The Premier League had wanted an extension until 15 June to prepare evidence in response to the anti-competition claim, on the basis that it has an additional ongoing arbitration case with Newcastle.

But Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) president Hon Mr Justice Roth would only extend the timeframe to 11 June.

He also revealed that the Premier League has asked for an extension to the arbitration proceedings, which "are being heard on an expedited basis in July 2021".