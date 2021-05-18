David Moyes was appointed as West Ham boss for a second time in December 2019

West Ham manager David Moyes says he and the club are "well down the line" on agreeing a new contract.

The 58-year-old, whose initial 18-month contract runs out in the summer, has overseen West Ham's resurgence this term with the club seventh in the table with two games remaining.

There is an option to extend his stay by 12 months, but talks are reportedly about a new longer-term deal. external-link

"I hope we'll get something confirmed," Moyes said.

"We're pretty well down the line with my contract. It is more likely to be after the end of the season before we do anything.

"We don't really want anything to get in the way of what we're doing just now."

Moyes returned to West Ham for a second spell in charge in December 2019, with the club 17th in the table.

In his first full season and after guiding them to safety last term, Moyes' Hammers have challenged for a top-four spot and qualification for next season's Champions League.

Their hopes of securing a place in Europe's premier club competition next term, however, were effectively ended on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Qualification for a European competition, be it the Europa League or new third-tier Europa Conference League, remains a possibility with two games remaining. They face already-relegated West Brom on Wednesday and host Southampton on the final day on Sunday.

"If you are rewarded with European football for finishing high up the league, it is praise for you and it is showing the work you have done," Moyes said.

"I am really wary of a third European competition, you start to think about things like the Intertoto Cup which was around a few years ago.

"If we end up finishing in that competition it won't be disappointing - but maybe next year if I am playing Thursday and Sunday I might think differently.

"I think if we made European football it would be worthy of celebration. You are always trying to get more and push up the league. We might enjoy a couple of beers if we make Europe after Sunday's game."