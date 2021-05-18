Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Ian Mather works under Cambridge majority shareholder Paul Barry

Cambridge United have named Ben Strang as the club's sporting director while chief executive Ian Mather has agreed to stay on for another season.

Strang had been head of football at the promoted League Two side.

Former solicitor Mather initially became CEO at the Abbey Stadium on an interim basis in July 2019.

"We have gone through a lot of change and turmoil during the last two years and we are all keen to ensure that we have continuity," he said. external-link

Strang added: "With the all-encompassing nature of the position, the owners and board feel that the title of sporting director is a more accurate reflection of the role."

"We look forward to the challenge of League One football next season and squad planning is already well under way."

Cambridge, managed by head coach Mark Bonner, finished second in League Two this season to go up to the third tier for the first time since 2002.