Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Mark Wright (left) came on as a late substitute in Crawley's 3-0 FA Cup third round win over Premier League side Leeds in January

Reality television star Mark Wright has been released by Crawley Town as one of six players to leave the club.

The 34-year-old full-back, best known for appearing on ITV's The Only Way Is Essex, joined the League Two side in December and made two appearances.

Ex-Tottenham trainee Wright made his professional debut as a substitute in Crawley's shock FA Cup win over Leeds.

He made his only start in their league defeat by Harrogate in February but was taken off at half-time.

Meanwhile, Crawley are in contract negotiations with 42-year-old midfielder Dannie Bulman, who is the oldest current player in the English Football League and made nine appearances this season.

Striker Tom Nichols and long-serving goalkeeper Glenn Morris are among five players to have one-year contract extensions triggered by the club.

Former Gillingham keeper Stuart Nelson and defender Joe McNerney - who played 140 times for the Reds - join Wright in being released.

John Yems' side finished 12th in League Two this season.