Champions League final: Man City owner Sheikh Mansour will pay for fans' travel
From the section Man City
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will pay the travel costs of fans attending the Champions League final.
Supporters purchasing tickets will be offered a place on the club's official trip to Portugal.
City have received 6,000 tickets for the game against Premier League rivals Chelsea in Porto on 29 May.
The initiative is "designed to ease the financial pressure on fans after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," a club statement read.
Because of Covid-related restrictions, the Portuguese government has said fans going to the match need to be in and out of the country within 24 hours if travelling from the UK.
The new Premier League champions have reached their first Champions League final in the club's history.
