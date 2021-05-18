Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Former Swansea and Bolton man Darren Pratley featured 41 times for Charlton in all competitions this season

League One club Charlton have released defender Deji Oshilaja and midfielders Darren Pratley and Andrew Shinnie.

Pratley, 36, scored seven goals in 111 appearances for the Addicks, while Oshilaja, 27, featured 47 times.

Shinnie, 31, played 29 times after joining this season, initially on loan.

Meanwhile, midfielders Marcus Maddison and Erhun Oztumer, who have had loan spells this season at Bolton and Bristol Rovers respectively, will not be offered new contracts.

Charlton are in talks with Ben Amos, Chuks Aneke, Jake Forster-Caskey, Adam Matthews, Jason Pearce and Ben Watson over new contracts.

"Our job is about building a squad that puts us in the best position for the 2021-22 season," boss Nigel Adkins told the club website. external-link

"We finished the season well and have a core of good, hungry players, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we can progress over the next few weeks."