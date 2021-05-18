Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe and her Republic team-mates were beaten 1-0 in their last outing in Belgium a month ago

The Republic of Ireland women's team will play Iceland in two international friendlies in Reykjavik on 11 and 15 June.

The contests against the world's 17th-ranked international side will form part of the Republic's preparations for their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Unlike the 34th-ranked Republic, Iceland have qualified for Euro 2022.

"We want to test ourselves against high calibre opposition," said Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

"For this window, we had many different options but ultimately we chose to play against Iceland."

The Irish will face Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia in Group A of the European qualifiers with their first game an away contest in Georgia on 17 September.

Their second qualifier will be a home game against Sweden on 21 October with the campaign continuing through to the eighth and final match away to Slovakia on 6 September 2022.

The group winners will progress directly to their finals with the runners-up involved in a lengthy series of play-offs to earn the remaining places in the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Pauw's side played two friendlies last month with a 1-0 home defeat by Denmark followed by another loss on the same scoreline in Belgium.