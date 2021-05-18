Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace boss to leave at end of season

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palacecomments74

Breaking news

Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old former England boss said "the time is right to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football".

Hodgson has been in charge of Palace since September 2017.

His final match will be against Liverpool, one of his former clubs, at Anfield on Sunday.

"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace," said Hodgson.

"I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.

"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me."

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 11:55

    woy weady to weave

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:54

    Relegated next season.

    We all hope so anyway. Most bland club on the top flight. Dull as dishwater

  • Comment posted by Safinator, today at 11:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by WunderfulBBC, today at 11:54

    Thanks, Roy. You did all that anyone could have achieved at Palace, and more than most.
    Bring on Eddie Howe, or Lamps...

  • Comment posted by ste, today at 11:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by antisackman, today at 11:54

    The only remaining "gentleman jim" in the football league. Have a happy retirement Sir.

  • Comment posted by keir starmers sore toe, today at 11:53

    well done roy hodgson have a happy retirement the man done good

  • Comment posted by WheresTheBeef, today at 11:53

    Good job

    Lampard in?

  • Comment posted by Rachid Harkouk, today at 11:53

    As a Palace fan this is a curious mixture of sad and good. Thanks Roy - your dignity and honesty is a lesson to everyone in football. Will be forever a Palace legend ❤️💙

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 11:53

    A true gentlemen, as straight as a gun shot and a credit to the game.

    I hope he has a wonderful retirement x

  • Comment posted by mj, today at 11:53

    He has been a good Ambassador for the game, operating with dignity and integrity. Good Luck for the future Roy.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 11:53

    Chris wilder. Sheffield were mad to let him go he will keep them up next year and be close to Europa the following year.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

    I cant see anymore managers in their seventies managing in the Premier League in the near future. Owners will now be going for more young hungry managers who are not dinosaurs in their philosophy and are prepared to play with a false number nine when need be

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 11:52

    Done a very good job at Palace with limited resources. Who next???

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont Palace have multi millionaire owners

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 11:52

    enjoy your retirement Roy , you have served the many clubs you have been manager well. put your feet up and relax

  • Comment posted by Sportyteach, today at 11:51

    Folk can say what they want about Hodgson but he has kept a middling team, Palace (deprived of the mega rich luxuries of top Pram clubs) healthily buoyant within the top flight ever since he took on the post. A Palace fan as well, one hopes that the club really honours his contribution to the club e.g. The Hodgson Stand?

  • Comment posted by Marco Boogers, today at 11:51

    Big Sam next Palace manager please, pre season target to finish 17th

    • Reply posted by Realitycheck, today at 11:54

      Realitycheck replied:
      Oh god your right....

  • Comment posted by Gordon75, today at 11:51

    Shame that many people are focusing on his speech issue rather than celebrate a guy who has given his life to football and been for the large part successful without any stain on his character. One of the few. Happy retirement Roy

  • Comment posted by BradlechovYNWA, today at 11:51

    Have a gweat wetirement Woy, still the best job you did was putting Kane on corners

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 11:51

    Uncle Roy has done a good at Palace.
    Beware what you wish for. Look at Charlton

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport