Roy Hodgson: Crystal Palace boss to leave at end of season
Manager Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The 73-year-old former England boss said "the time is right to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football".
Hodgson has been in charge of Palace since September 2017.
His final match will be against Liverpool, one of his former clubs, at Anfield on Sunday.
"It's been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace," said Hodgson.
"I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.
"I have had so much support from my wife and family throughout my career and I have been contemplating this decision for some time, and now I believe the time is right to consider them and to see what the future holds for me."
More to follow.
