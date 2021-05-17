Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is one of the key "driving forces" behind Leicester City's success in recent years, says club legend Andy King.

Schmeichel, 34, helped Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time in the club's 137-year history on Saturday.

The Denmark keeper helped the Foxes win a shock Premier League title in 2016.

"Kasper is full throttle every day," King, who left Leicester after 14 years last year, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"If he concedes one goal in training he will go absolutely mental. He is the motivator in that group and makes sure players are driving standards. I have seen him lose it with staff if he feels the hotel quality before a match is not good enough, or with the kit man if the studs are too short.

"He is high maintenance but expects the best of himself and he brings the best of himself in every single game. He expects others at the club do the best for their job as well. That is why he has had such a good career. He is one of the best in the world on current form.

"He has been one of the driving forces behind why the club has risen. He expects the best of everyone's time and effort as that's what he gives. That's how it should be and everyone loves him for it."

'Leicester a serious force'

Schmeichel involved Leicester owner Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha in celebrations at Wembley

Schmeichel was on the scene and ran towards the wreckage of the helicopter crash that killed the club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in 2018.

King, who now plays for Belgian First Division A club OH Leuven, said his former team-mate "shared the emotion" of the tragedy with Srivaddhanaprabha's family, which added to his motivation for success against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

King believes lifting the FA Cup so soon after their 5000-1 Premier League success emphasises Leicester's standing in the English game even if they are not regarded as one of the top-flight's 'big six'.

The Foxes sit third in the Premier League with two fixtures remaining in the campaign and could secure Champions League football next season if they beat Chelsea again on Tuesday.

King added: "I think the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager, finishing fifth last year, it looks like top four this year and they've won another trophy.

"You look at some fans of other clubs who think they should be in the mix for trophies and Leicester have won two in five years while others are waiting to even win one.

"The fact they have won a couple of trophies, that it looks like they'll have European football again - that gives the financial power to buy more quality players - I think when you're in that top four, with the manager they have, their recruitment, it's going to be quite hard to dislodge them from European football for the next few years.

"Who is to say for the next four or five years they will not be competing for the top four and league titles, I think with Brendan in charge they have a great chance."

'Rodgers is honest and ruthless'

The FA Cup is the first major trophy manager Brendan Rodgers has won in England

Rodgers became the first British manager to win the FA Cup since Harry Redknapp guided Portsmouth to success in 2008.

It was the Northern Irishman's first major trophy in England having guided Celtic to eight major honours in Scotland between 2016 and 2019.

King added: "Because of the way Brendan sets the team up, players know where the ball is going before it comes to them. Things become second nature.

"The way he improves players and teams, I can't speak highly enough of him. He can be ruthless. I think you have to be to be a top manager. He is honest. That is the main thing you want as a player."