Callum Burton had been Cambridge's back-up keeper before Dimitar Mitov's injury in January

Promoted Cambridge United have released keeper Callum Burton and offered new deals to 10 players, including League Two player of the year Paul Mullin.

Burton, 24, was the U's first-choice goalkeeper in the second half of the season, playing 33 times in all.

Ex-Tranmere and Morecambe striker Mullin, 26, scored 34 goals this season as Mark Bonner's side finished second.

Full-back Kyle Knoyle and midfielder Paul Digby are among the other out-of-contract players offered fresh terms.

Meanwhile, discussions over the future of former Republic of Ireland playmaker Wes Hoolahan, 38, "remain ongoing", with midfielder Adam May having an option on his contract triggered and defender Leon Davies signing a six-month deal.

Cambridge United retained list

Under contract: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Iredale, Tom Dickens, Lewis Simper, Joe Ironside, Harvey Knibbs

Club took option on extending contract: Adam May

Offered contract: Leon Davies (accepted six-month deal), Dimitar Mitov, Kyle Knoyle, Greg Taylor, Harrison Dunk, Luke Hannant, Paul Digby, Liam O'Neil, Paul Mullin, Andy Dallas, Ben Worman

In negotiations: Wes Hoolahan

Released: Callum Burton, Joe Neal

Returning to parent club: Jubril Okedina, Declan Drysdale, Aji Alese, Hiram Boateng, Shilow Tracey