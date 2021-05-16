Last updated on .From the section Watford

Kwadwo Baah made his England Under-18 debut against Wales in March

Watford have signed England Under-18 forward Kwadwo Baah from Rochdale on a five-year contract for an undisclosed "six-figure fee".

The 18-year-old, who can also play on either wing, scored three goals in 34 appearances this season as Rochdale were relegated from League One.

Baah was out of contract this summer and was offered a new deal but opted to join the Premier League Hornets.

He made his Rochdale debut in October 2019 and has made 17 league starts.

Baah previously spent four years in Crystal Palace's academy, growing up in south London after being born in Germany to Ghanaian parents.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.