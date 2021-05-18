Scottish Cup Classics: Celtic v Aberdeen features on Friday's show

From the section Scottish Cup

Tom Rogic
Tom Rogic's late goal gave Celtic a 2-1 victory

Celtic's treble-clinching final win over Aberdeen in 2017 will be featured in Friday's Scottish Cup Classics.

The show will air on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:30 BST.

Aberdeen finished second to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in all three domestic competitions in season 2016-17.

Comedians Janey Godley, Mark Nelson and Gareth Waugh will be on the viewing panel with singers James Allan and Shereen Cutkelvin and Scotland caps Leanne Crichton and Rose Reilly.

