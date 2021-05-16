Last updated on .From the section Irish

The next Super Cup NI will take place on 24-29 July 2022, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the annual youth competition were called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But organisers have already begun preparations for what they say "promises to be the biggest event in the tournament's illustrious 39-year history".

The 2022 event will feature four male age groups and one female age group.

The male section will consist of four age groups - Under-13, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 - while the female competition will be Under-16.

The tournament will be staged in the local council areas of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid and East Antrim.

"So many of our young players have missed out participating in 2020 and 2021 and we believe we have addressed that with these changes," said tournament chairman Victor Leonard.

"Over the last few months there has been much planning and preparation taking place and we have been working closely with clubs in England, Scotland and further afield and they are all very supportive of the Junior U15 age category moving to U16 and the Premier U17 tournament becoming an U18 competition.

"We have spoken to a number of high-profile Premier League Academy clubs and they said that this realignment will complement the Premier League Academy Leagues, which traditionally run at U16 and U18 and the feedback from a number of clubs has been overwhelmingly positive."

Leonard added that there has already been significant interest in the new female section.

He said: "We have had conversations with Alfie Wylie, head of women's elite performance at the Irish FA and he believes that this U16 competition will be hotly contested, and we are all looking forward to welcoming top-class women's teams to the competition next summer."

Female section:

For players born on or after 1 January 2006.

Male section:

Minor - For players born on or after 1 January 2009.

Youth - For players born on or after 1 January 2008.

Junior - For players born on or after 1 January 2006.

Premier - For players born on or after 1 January 2004.