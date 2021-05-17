Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Eddie Howe's expected appointment as Celtic manager is tied to former club Bournemouth's promotion hopes, with the Cherries having won the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Brentford. (Record) external-link

Hibernian face a fight to hold on to Martin Boyle and Jackson Irvine, with Boyle's £500,000 buyout clause attracting interest from clubs and Irvine linked with Aberdeen when his short-term deal ends. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen hope to sign Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr on loan. (Record) external-link

Dons boss Stephen Glass has identified right-back Gurr as a replacement for Shay Logan. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Logan, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban and Greg Leigh are all leaving Aberdeen at the end of their contracts this summer while loan trio Florian Kamberi, Fraser Hornby and Callum Hendry are returning to their parent clubs. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Livingston have offered a three-year contract to forward Bruce Anderson, who is out of contract at Aberdeen after a recent loan spell at Hamilton. (Record) external-link

But Anderson is still wanted at Aberdeen. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Long-serving St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has signed a new one-year contract at McDiarmid Park. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn is "gutted" one of his "closest mates in football" Kenny McLean will miss out on the European Championship finals through injury. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

David Turnbull "could make the step up from the under-21s no problem", says Callum McGregor of his Celtic team-mate's Scotland hopes. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Kilmarnock midfielder Mitch Pinnock believes the Rugby Park side are "favourites" in the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is not in line for a return to former club Tranmere Rovers, following reports to the contrary. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County have an agreement in place for John Hughes to continue as manager next season. (Express, print edition)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle hope to appoint a new head coach very soon, says chief executive Scot Gardiner. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link