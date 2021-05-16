Luke Leahy: Shrewsbury Town sign Bristol Rovers defender

Luke Leahy in action for Bristol Rovers
Luke Leahy scored 10 goals in 44 appearances for Bristol Rovers in the 2020-21 season

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Bristol Rovers left-back Luke Leahy on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old, who can also play at wing-back, will join for next season following Rovers' relegation from the third tier of English football.

Manager Steve Cotterill told the club website:external-link "He has an eye for a goal and his assists are incredible. He scored 10 goals last season from left-back.

"He's a great lad and very fit. He is a player I've had my eye on for a while."

