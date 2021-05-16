Luke Leahy: Shrewsbury Town sign Bristol Rovers defender
Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury
League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Bristol Rovers left-back Luke Leahy on a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old, who can also play at wing-back, will join for next season following Rovers' relegation from the third tier of English football.
Manager Steve Cotterill told the club website: "He has an eye for a goal and his assists are incredible. He scored 10 goals last season from left-back.
"He's a great lad and very fit. He is a player I've had my eye on for a while."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.