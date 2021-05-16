Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Paul Konchesky (centre) played more than 500 games in a career that saw him represent nine Premier League and EFL clubs

Former England full-back Paul Konchesky has been appointed the new assistant manager of West Ham's women.

The 40-year-old has been working with the Hammers' academy since 2017 and has been helping to coach the women's side since Olli Harder took over as manager at the turn of the year.

Konchesky won two England caps in a 21-year career that saw him play for the Hammers in the 2006 FA Cup final.

He also had spells at Liverpool, Fulham, Leicester City and Charlton.

"When the opportunity came through from Olli to be his assistant manager, it was a no-brainer for me to work in a top league with some great players in a first-team environment," Konchesky told the club website. external-link

"This is a new and exciting opportunity for myself, and I'm really excited to get going."