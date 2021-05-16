Last updated on .From the section Football

Stewart Yetton has scored more than 200 goals for Truro City and helped the club reach the FA Cup first round in 2017

Truro City captain Jamie Richards and player-assistant manager Stewart Yetton are amongst eight players to sign new deals.

Richards, 26, has been with the club since 2015 and has made 219 appearances, scoring 17 goals.

Yetton is the club's record goalscorer and the last member of the squad that won the 2007 FA Vase still at the club.

Ryan Dickson, Rio Garside, Ed Palmer, Ryan Brett, Shane White and George Tucker have also agreed to stay.

The news comes after last season's top scorer Tyler Harvey and winger Niall Thompson penned new deals last week and manager Paul Wotton agreed a new deal in February.

Truro were top of the Southern League Premier Division South before it was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and were fourth, having played eight games, before last season was curtailed.