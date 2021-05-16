Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Jon Toral also had a loan spell with Blues in the 2015-16 season

Midfielder Jon Toral is one of 13 players who have been released by Championship side Birmingham City.

The 26-year-old Spaniard joined Blues in August 2020 from Hull City.

But the former Arsenal man only started 11 games last season, making a further seven appearances as a substitute.

Ryan Burke, Dan Crowley, Jayden Reid, Geraldo Bajrami, Jack Concannon, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Miguel Fernandez, Ivan Guzman, Remeao Hutton, Agus Medina, Joe Redmond and Bernard Sun have also left.