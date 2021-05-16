Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Steven Davis has won the Scottish writers' player of the year award after a title-winning season with Rangers.

The Northern Ireland captain, 36, has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Ibrox side this term.

Rangers' unbeaten Premiership campaign gave Davis a fourth league winner's medal, the first three coming during his first spell at the club.

His manager won the Scottish writers' manager of the year prize and the corresponding PFA Scotland award.

And Rangers captain James Tavernier won the PFA Scotland player of the year.