Richie Wellens led Swindon Town to promotion from League Two and Salford City to the Papa John's Trophy within 12 months

Doncaster Rovers have appointed former midfielder Richie Wellens as their new manager following the end of the 2020-21 League One season.

The 41-year-old left his position at Salford in March, less than five months after his appointment at the club.

Wellens previously managed Oldham and Swindon and led the Robins to promotion from League Two in 2019-20.

"The board came to a unanimous decision he was the right man to lead the club," chief executive Gavin Baldwin said.

"He knows what this club is about and speaking to him it is clear to see his drive and determination to be successful as our manager.

"I'm sure our fans will join me in welcoming Richie back to Doncaster Rovers for a third spell, and give him their full support."

Wellens, a former Manchester United trainee, played 199 times for Doncaster across two spells with the club during his playing career.

Rovers have been without a manager since Darren Moore left the club in March to take charge of then-Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Butler took over for the remainder of the season and led the club to a 14th-placed finish in the third tier.

During his time with Salford, Wellens led the club to the Papa John's Trophy in the rearranged 2020 final earlier this year.

He left the club little more than a week after their triumph at Wembley however, with the club six points off the League Two play-off places.