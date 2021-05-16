Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Eddie Howe, Aberdeen, Lewis Ferguson, Ross McCrorie
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh describes Eddie Howe as "a fantastic manager" amid speculation he will take over at the club. (Sun)
Confirmation of Howe's Celtic appointment will take a little longer, with no announcement to the London Stock Exchange expected on Monday morning. (Record)
Watford have had a £2m bid for Lewis Ferguson turned down by Aberdeen. (Sun)
And fellow Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is a target for Sunderland. (Record)
Aberdeen defender Andy Considine hopes he has done enough to make Scotland's European Championship squad but admits competition for places is fierce. (Sun)
Considine will be on the golf course when Steve Clarke announces his Scotland squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is linked with a return to former club Tranmere Rovers. (Mail print edition)
Ross County manager John Hughes will discuss his future with chairman Roy MacGregor after guiding the Staggies to Scottish Premiership safety. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is open to extending his contract at McDiarmid Park beyond 2022. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of having emergency goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal this week as St Johnstone prepare for Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hibernian amid a recent Covid-19 breakout. (Herald - subscription required)