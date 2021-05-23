Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg: Kilmarnock v Dundee Venue: Rugby Park, Kilmarnock Date: Monday, 24 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:45

Kilmarnock must score to stand any chance of preserving their 28-year stay in the Scottish top-flight when they face Dundee on Monday evening.

Promotion hopefuls Dundee lead 2-1 from Thursday's Premiership play-off final first leg and travel to Rugby Park with four wins from their past five games.

James McPake's side were relegated to the Championship two years ago.

Tommy Wright's Killie have won once in their previous five games but have scored nine goals during that period.

And, should they overturn their deficit to stay up, it will be their second play-off final victory in five years.

Dundee's route to the final started when they finished as runners-up to second-tier winners Hearts.

That gave them a bye into the semi-final, where they met Dunfermline Athletic's quarter-final victors, Raith Rovers. McPake's men won the first leg 3-0 and could afford the luxury of a 1-0 defeat at home in the second.

A final-day win away to relegated Hamilton Academical was not enough for Kilmarnock to avoid a play-off and Brandon Haunstrup's late goal at Dens Park makes their task that little less daunting after Jordan McGhee and Charlie Adam put the Dark Blues in charge.

Like Thursday's game, a limited number of supporters can attend Monday's match.

Team news

Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba, injured since April, trained on Friday and Saturday and will be assessed on Sunday.

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu left the club ahead of the first leg and has not returned, but the rest of Wright's squad is fit.

Dundee defender Christie Elliott needed stitches on a wound on Thursday but is available, while McPake has been without injured goalkeeper Jack Hamilton since March.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "The importance of that goal will only come to light on Monday night if we go out and perform well, but I'm hoping we can take advantage because it's meant that we're certainly back in the game.

"It was nice to see fans at Dens and it'll be even better to see our fans in on Monday night. It's good that we're at home. We are disappointed with how we played on Thursday night, so I'm expecting the players to be up for the game and put on a good performance."

Dundee manager James McPake: "I'm happy we're in front in the tie and we've got a massive game on Monday. There's a lot of stake, but it's a one-off tie now, it's a cup final. If we win the game then we know we're in the Premiership.

"The atmosphere will help us as well because it's great with fans, whether their your own or not. You want to play in front of fans. We'll relish that. Big games come with pressure. We want that. I can't wait for it. We're close at the minute, but close isn't enough. We need to do it."

