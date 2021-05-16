Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1Celta VigoCelta Vigo2

Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo: Ronald Koeman hopes this was not Lionel Messi's last home game

Ronald Koeman hopes Lionel Messi has not played his final game for Barcelona at the Nou Camp after defeat by Celta Vigo ended their title chances.

Messi's contract expires this summer and he has yet to agree an extension.

The Argentine opened the scoring against Celta but two goals from Santi Mina mean Barca are guaranteed to finish outside the top two in La Liga for the first time since 2007-08.

"He has shown today it is impossible to play without him," said Koeman.

"He is still the best player in the world. He has already scored 30 goals that have earned this team a lot of points.

"It is a question for Leo to answer. As far as I'm concerned, and the team is concerned, we hope he stays because if we're not going to have Leo we will have serious doubts about who is going to score so many goals."

Koeman also refused to answer questions about his own future amid local media reports suggesting former Barca midfielder Xavi had been approached to replace the former Southampton and Everton manager this summer.

"My future? That's not a question for me. I won't talk about it," Koeman added. " I said what I think in my press conference before the game and I won't repeat it."

Top Stories