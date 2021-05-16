Italian Serie A
AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Milan drop points to give Juventus extra hope

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan were without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will miss Euro 2020 with a knee injury

AC Milan failed to beat Cagliari in Serie A - giving fifth-placed Juventus renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League on the final day.

Milan are fourth, level on points with third-placed Napoli - who beat Fiorentina 2-0 earlier on Sunday thanks to Lorenzo Insigne and an own goal.

Stefano Pioli's side put in a nervy performance as they were held by Cagliari, who picked up their first away point against Milan since 1999.

Juve are one point behind Milan.

Wins for Napoli and AC Milan on the final day would deny Juve a Champions League place for the first time since 2011-12.

But Milan have a difficult game against second-placed Atalanta - who have already booked their top-four spot.

If Milan or Napoli - who play Verona - fail to win then Juventus would finish in the top four if they beat Bologna.

Juve overcame champions Inter Milan - who ended their nine-year title reign this season - 3-2 in a thriller on Saturday.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forDalotat 63'minutes
  • 24KjaerBooked at 33mins
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forMeitéat 63'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 45'minutes
  • 21DíazSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 57'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forMandzukicat 89'minutes
  • 12Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 18Meité
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic

Cagliari

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 28Cragno
  • 23CeppitelliSubstituted forKlavanat 87'minutes
  • 2Godín
  • 44CarboniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRuganiat 88'minutes
  • 18Nández
  • 14DeiolaSubstituted forAsamoahat 87'minutes
  • 8MarinBooked at 40minsSubstituted forDuncanat 78'minutes
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 30PavolettiSubstituted forCerriat 78'minutes
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 3Tripaldelli
  • 9Simeone
  • 15Klavan
  • 17Tramoni
  • 19Asamoah
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Zappa
  • 27Cerri
  • 31Vicario
  • 32Duncan
  • 33Sottil
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 0, Cagliari 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 0, Cagliari 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Soualiho Meité (Milan).

  4. Post update

    João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Diego Godín.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  10. Post update

    Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Mario Mandzukic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Daniele Rugani replaces Andrea Carboni.

  13. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Diego Godín (Cagliari).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Ragnar Klavan replaces Luca Ceppitelli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Kwadwo Asamoah replaces Alessandro Deiola.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Radja Nainggolan.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ante Rebic (Milan).

  19. Post update

    Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cagliari. Joseph Alfred Duncan replaces Razvan Marin.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan37277384345088
2Atalanta37239590454578
3Napoli37244985404576
4AC Milan37237772413176
5Juventus37229673373675
6Lazio36214116153867
7Roma371871266561061
8Sassuolo371611106256659
9Sampdoria37147164954-549
10Hellas Verona361110154345-243
11Bologna361010164859-1140
12Udinese371010174153-1240
13Fiorentina37912164759-1239
14Genoa37912164658-1239
15Spezia37911175070-2038
16Cagliari37910184358-1537
17Torino36714154968-1935
18Benevento37711193974-3532
19Crotone3764274592-4722
20Parma37311233980-4120
View full Italian Serie A table

