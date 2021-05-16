Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.
The Ligue 1 title race will go to the final day after leaders Lille were held by Saint-Etienne, allowing Paris St-Germain to close the gap to one point.
Lille would have claimed the title had they bettered PSG's result - but they had to settle for a goalless draw.
PSG never looked like slipping up as Reims had Yunis Abdelhamid sent off after 10 minutes and both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe scored before half-time.
Marquinhos and Moise Kean completed a comfortable win for the hosts.
Lille, who struck the post in the closing stages, are away to mid-table Angers and PSG visit 16th-placed Brest in their final league games next Sunday.
Monaco, who face Lens in their last fixture, also remain in the title picture, three points behind Lille, following their 2-1 win over Rennes.
In a dominant first half, Neymar's 13th-minute penalty into the bottom corner put Mauricio Pochettino's reigning champions ahead after Abdelhamid was dismissed for handling Mbappe's shot.
Mbappe then scored his 40th goal in all competitions in 2020-21 - and 26th in Ligue 1 - when he pounced on a defensive mistake.
Marquinhos headed in Neymar's corner after 68 minutes and substitute Kean scored on the turn in the closing stages.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Navas
- 31DagbaSubstituted forPembeleat 86'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Kehrer
- 25Bakker
- 21Herrera
- 15DaniloSubstituted forParedesat 77'minutes
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 77'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forRafinhaat 40'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forKeanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Paredes
- 9Icardi
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 18Kean
- 19Sarabia
- 24Florenzi
- 32Pembele
- 50Franchi
Reims
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Rajkovic
- 32Foket
- 2Faes
- 5AbdelhamidBooked at 10mins
- 3Konan
- 23Moro Cassamã
- 21MbukuSubstituted forKutesaat 84'minutes
- 15Munetsi
- 7Chavalerin
- 24CafaroSubstituted forZeneliat 56'minutes
- 11DiaSubstituted forTouréat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Kutesa
- 9Sierhuis
- 10Zeneli
- 25Doumbia
- 27Touré
- 28De Smet
- 29Maresic
- 30Ndiaye
- 34Drammeh
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0.
Post update
Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by El Bilal Touré (Reims).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Reims 0. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Timothee Pembele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Arbër Zeneli (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Timothee Pembele replaces Colin Dagba.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Reims. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Substitution
Substitution, Reims. Dereck Kutesa replaces Nathanael Mbuku.
Post update
Foul by Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Moreto Cassamã (Reims) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Marshall Munetsi.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moise Kean replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Danilo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ángel Di María.
Post update
Offside, Reims. Nathanael Mbuku tries a through ball, but El Bilal Touré is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.