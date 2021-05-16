Last updated on .From the section European Football

If Real do not win La Liga it will be the first season in charge of the club in which Zidane has not won a trophy

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied reports he has told his players he is leaving the Spanish giants.

Media reports external-link claimed the Frenchman informed his squad a week ago that he would leave at the end of the season.

Zidane led Real to a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, to take the La Liga title race to the final day.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say 'by the way, I'm off'?" he said.

"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players."

Real are two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who came from behind to beat Osasuna 2-1 at home.

Zidane's side face Villarreal at the Bernabeu next Sunday on the final day of the season knowing that, if Atletico lose or draw at Real Valladolid, victory would give them the title.

"At the end of the season, then we'll see what happens, but right now we're focused on our final game," Zidane said.

"We can't just keep talking about my future. The last game of the season is far more important than that."

Zidane, 48, is in his second spell as manager at Real, having won three consecutive Champions League titles in his first between 2016 and 2018.