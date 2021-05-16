Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Alisson is the first goalkeeper to ever score for Liverpool in a competitive game

Alisson paid tribute to his late father after the goalkeeper scored a dramatic winner against West Brom to boost Liverpool's Champions League hopes.

He headed in deep into injury time to take the Reds to within a point of the top four.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side," said the Brazilian.

The 28-year-old added: "Hopefully I don't have to come up too many times to score goals."

Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper to score a Premier League goal - and the first to score a header.

"I think it's one of the best goals I have scored," he told Sky Sports.

Alisson, whose father died earlier this year, added: "I'm too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father.

"Sometimes you are fighting and things aren't happening. I'm really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification.

"So I can't be more happy than I am now."

More to follow.