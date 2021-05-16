German Bundesliga
MainzMainz 051B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

Mainz 1-3 Borussia Dortmund: Win clinches Champions League spot

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus
Could Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho stay at Dortmund now?

Borussia Dortmund clinched a place in the Champions League for the 10th time in 11 seasons by beating Mainz on the penultimate day of the league season.

The achievement could be a boost to their hopes of keeping star players like Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho in Germany next season.

Dortmund were seven points off the top four in early April but have won their six Bundesliga games since.

Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt scored in a 3-1 win.

Robin Quaison scored a last-minute consolation penalty for hosts Mainz.

It caps a great week for Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig 4-1 to win the German Cup on Thursday.

"Not many people believed in us," Dortmund captain Reus said.

"The team deserves an incredible compliment. We have shown a really strong mentality in the last few weeks.

"When we have to, we are capable of great things."

Line-ups

Mainz

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 37Dahmen
  • 4St. Juste
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 35Barreiro Martins
  • 22da CostaSubstituted forFernandesat 45'minutes
  • 6LatzaSubstituted forKohrat 84'minutes
  • 5BoëtiusSubstituted forStögerat 72'minutes
  • 18Brosinski
  • 9GlatzelSubstituted forQuaisonat 45'minutes
  • 21OnisiwoSubstituted forSzalaiat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Quaison
  • 8Öztunali
  • 16Bell
  • 17Stöger
  • 20Fernandes
  • 23Mwene
  • 28Szalai
  • 31Kohr
  • 41Liesegang

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bürki
  • 24Meunier
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 84'minutes
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 87'minutes
  • 8Dahoud
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 76'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 84'minutes
  • 7SanchoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 6Delaney
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Knauff
  • 40Drljaca
Referee:
Harm Osmers

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Post update

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty 1. FSV Mainz 05.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Jude Bellingham.

  9. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Stöger (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Dominik Kohr replaces Danny Latza.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Marco Reus.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Jadon Sancho.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes with a cross.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Giovanni Reyna.

  19. Post update

    Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33236494425275
2RB Leipzig33198659302965
3B Dortmund331941072452761
4Wolfsburg331710659342561
5Frankfurt331512666521457
6B Leverkusen331410952361652
7Union Berlin33111484842647
8B Mgladbach331210116054646
9Stuttgart33129125653345
10Freiburg33129125149245
11Hoffenheim331010135053-340
12Augsburg33106173449-1536
13Mainz3399153654-1836
14Hertha Berlin33811144050-1035
15Arminia Bielefeld3388172452-2832
16Werder Bremen33710163453-1931
17Köln3379173360-2730
18Schalke3337232585-6016
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories