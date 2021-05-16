Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Borussia Dortmund clinched a place in the Champions League for the 10th time in 11 seasons by beating Mainz on the penultimate day of the league season.
The achievement could be a boost to their hopes of keeping star players like Erling Braut Haaland and Jadon Sancho in Germany next season.
Dortmund were seven points off the top four in early April but have won their six Bundesliga games since.
Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Julian Brandt scored in a 3-1 win.
Robin Quaison scored a last-minute consolation penalty for hosts Mainz.
It caps a great week for Dortmund, who beat RB Leipzig 4-1 to win the German Cup on Thursday.
"Not many people believed in us," Dortmund captain Reus said.
"The team deserves an incredible compliment. We have shown a really strong mentality in the last few weeks.
"When we have to, we are capable of great things."
Line-ups
Mainz
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 37Dahmen
- 4St. Juste
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 35Barreiro Martins
- 22da CostaSubstituted forFernandesat 45'minutes
- 6LatzaSubstituted forKohrat 84'minutes
- 5BoëtiusSubstituted forStögerat 72'minutes
- 18Brosinski
- 9GlatzelSubstituted forQuaisonat 45'minutes
- 21OnisiwoSubstituted forSzalaiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Quaison
- 8Öztunali
- 16Bell
- 17Stöger
- 20Fernandes
- 23Mwene
- 28Szalai
- 31Kohr
- 41Liesegang
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bürki
- 24Meunier
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forSchulzat 84'minutes
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forDelaneyat 87'minutes
- 8Dahoud
- 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 76'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 84'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forCarvalhoat 84'minutes
- 9Haaland
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10T Hazard
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 23Can
- 30Passlack
- 36Knauff
- 40Drljaca
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3.
Post update
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 1, Borussia Dortmund 3. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty 1. FSV Mainz 05.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexander Hack (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Stöger with a cross.
Post update
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Delaney replaces Jude Bellingham.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin Stöger (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Dominik Kohr replaces Danny Latza.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Thorgan Hazard replaces Marco Reus.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Jadon Sancho.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edimilson Fernandes with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt replaces Giovanni Reyna.
Post update
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05).