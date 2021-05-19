Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock's 28-year stay in the Scottish top flight is under threat against a Dundee side looking to return there after two seasons of absence.

Tommy Wright's Ayrshire side finished second bottom of the Premiership despite an improvement in form.

James McPake's Dundee, who were runners-up in the Championship, beat Raith Rovers in their semi-final.

Kilmarnock travel to Dens Park for Thursday's first leg in the final, with the second leg to follow on Monday.

It is the second time that the Rugby Park side have faced a play-off to retain their place in the Premiership, having beaten Falkirk in 2016.

Dundee missed out on the chance of promotion despite finishing third last season as the play-offs were scrapped because the season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dark Blues have faced two Premiership sides this season, losing 4-1 and 1-0 away to Hibernian in the League Cup and, more recently, being beaten by a single goal at home to eventual finalists St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup.

Kilmarnock's only previous encounter with a second-tier side this season resulted in a shock 3-0 home defeat by Dunfermline Athletic, who lost to Raith in the play-off quarter-final after finishing fourth.

Team news

Dundee's only injury absentee is goalkeeper Jack Hamilton, who has been on the sidelines since March.

Kilmarnock also have no fresh injury worries, with striker Nicke Kabamba having been missing with a hamstring strain picked up in April.

What they said

Dundee manager James McPake: "When it's really mattered, we've got them going and now we need one final push. We need two massive performances, but I believe, if we get that, we've got a very good chance.

"I might even have a look at social media for the first time to see the fans' reaction if we get through. If we don't, I certainly won't - I'll hide away somewhere. I'd just love to wake up on Tuesday morning as the manager of Dundee, a Premiership club. "

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "Going into this, sometimes the team finishing second bottom can be on a downward spiral or slide, but that can't be said about us. I am quietly confident about where we are at the moment, but we've got 180 minutes to go out and maintain those performances.

"Football can change quickly on a decision, but the way we have been playing, we can go into the game feeling good about ourselves. Dundee are a good side, but on recent form, we think we're a good side and we've put a huge emphasis on how we can affect the game."

Match statistics