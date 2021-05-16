Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2OsasunaOsasuna1

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Osasuna: Luis Suarez winner puts hosts on verge of La Liga title

Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez has scored 20 goals for Atletico this term

Luis Suarez scored a dramatic late winner as Atletico Madrid fought back to beat Osasuna and put themselves on the verge of a first La Liga title for seven years.

Diego Simeone's side now travel to Real Valladolid in their final game knowing that a win will clinch the title.

Ante Budimir's header had put Osasuna on course for a shock win and seen Real Madrid briefly top the table.

But Renan Lodi levelled before Suarez steered in Yannick Carrasco's cross.

Both Atletico goals arrived in the final 10 minutes of a compelling contest - and just as it looked as though they were going to have to surrender top spot to their city rivals.

Simeone's side, who have led the table since November, had dominated throughout but failed take advantage of a glut of chances as the Argentine urged them forward.

Suarez hit the post and flashed a drive wide as the hosts peppered the Osasuna goal with 16 shots during the first half.

And Stefan Savic then had a second-half goal disallowed after a VAR review correctly found he was offside when volleying in from close range.

Budimir's header, which was also awarded after a review, came after a superb run and cross from Ruben Garcia but was one of just two efforts on target for the visitors.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 15Savic
  • 18Felipe
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 66'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forHerreraat 80'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forSequeiraat 66'minutes
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forDembeleat 80'minutes
  • 9SuárezBooked at 89minsSubstituted forKondogbiaat 90+1'minutes
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 2Giménez
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko

Osasuna

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 15Ramalho
  • 5García
  • 4García
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 14García
  • 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forTorróat 77'minutes
  • 27Moncayola
  • 8BrasanacBooked at 84minsSubstituted forÁvilaat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Rodríguez MenéndezSubstituted forTorresat 65'minutes
  • 17BudimirBooked at 76minsSubstituted forGallego Puigsechat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 9Ávila
  • 10Torres
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 19Gallego Puigsech
  • 21Pérez
  • 24Torró
  • 25Pérez
  • 28Martínez
  • 39Sánchez
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home26
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Osasuna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Osasuna 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chimy Avila (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enric Gallego.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Rubén García tries a through ball, but Lucas Torró is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Héctor Herrera.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Jonás Ramalho tries a through ball, but Chimy Avila is caught offside.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Chimy Avila replaces Darko Brasanac.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Geoffrey Kondogbia replaces Luis Suárez.

  9. Booking

    Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 2, Osasuna 1. Luis Suárez (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Moussa Dembele tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Atletico Madrid 1, Osasuna 1. Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

  18. Post update

    Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Moussa Dembele replaces Ángel Correa.

