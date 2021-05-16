Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Mewis (left) came off the bench and scored to help Man City complete their 5-1 win against West Ham

FA Cup holders Manchester City showed their class to beat fellow Women's Super League side West Ham 5-1 and secure their quarter-final spot.

City had been pegged back at 1-1 early in the first half when Anouk Denton cancelled out Ellen White's opening goal, but Gareth Taylor's side reclaimed the lead before half-time through Janine Beckie.

They were then able to pull away in the closing stages thanks to a substitutes bench which included USA internationals Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

Lavelle, Mewis and Lauren Hemp all found the back of the net in the second half as City finished comfortable winners.

There were no more shocks sadly to go with Championship title winners Leicester City beating Manchester United in manager Casey Stoney's last match in charge.

Arsenal were in goalscoring mood in their 9-0 win against Crystal Palace to give Joe Montemurro a fitting send-off, while Brighton & Hove Albion also came away convincing 6-0 winners against third-tier Huddersfield Town.

Goals from Nora Heroum, Rianna Jarrett, Bethan Davies, Fliss Gibbons and a Danique Kerdijk brace helped the Seagulls reach the last eight.

Birmingham City began life without head coach Carla Ward with a 3-2 win against Southampton.

Mollie Green, Emily Murphy and Sarah Mayling all scored to put Blues 3-0 ahead midway through the second half before Saints, three tiers below their opponents, grabbed two late goals to make it a nervy finish.

Mollie Green headed Birmingham City's first goal in their 3-2 win against Southampton

There were also nerves for Tottenham Hotspur against their Championship opponents Sheffield United.

Spurs needed a Kit Graham winner in extra time to overcome the Blades 2-1. Lucy Quinn had earlier put them into a first-half lead, but Lucy Watson's leveller with 10 minutes to play forced an added half-hour.

Graham headed home what proved to be the winner early in the second period.

Charlton will be another London club in the quarter-finals after edging out Blackburn Rovers thanks to Jess King's second-half goal.

Addicks top-scorer King finished off a superb through ball from Katie Godden.

There is one tie still to be played in the fifth round as WSL title winners Chelsea take on last season's FA Cup runners-up Everton on Thursday.

The quarter-finals will be played on Wednesday, 29 September before the competition concludes with the final at Wembley on Sunday 5 December.