Saturday's FA Cup final on the BBC was the most-watched football match of the season with a peak audience of 9.1 million viewers.

There was also a further two million live programme requests across the BBC's digital platforms who tuned in to watch Leicester's 1-0 win over Chelsea.

This year's figures eclipse last season's final which was watched by a peak of 8.2m across all platforms.

The win saw Leicester lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Wembley had 21,000 supporters inside the stadium to form the biggest attendance since lockdown as Foxes midfielder Youri Tielemans' 25 yard strike in the 63rd minute sealed a landmark victory.