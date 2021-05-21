Manchester City v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ruben Dias (right) was this week named football writers' Player of the Year

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has trained this week and is hoping to be ready to make his final home appearance for the Premier League champions.

City have no fresh injury concerns but will be without Joao Cancelo, who is suspended after being sent off against Brighton in midweek.

Everton are again without James Rodriguez, who has a calf problem.

Seamus Coleman also misses out after sustaining an injury during the midweek win against Wolves.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is City's last game before the Champions League final, and I think Pep Guardiola has got to play the team he will use in that game.

Pep needs to keep his side ticking over and City have to forget about the fact that some of their players might get injured.

Even a win is unlikely to be enough to earn a Europa League spot for Everton, but they have a chance of seventh place if they get a positive result. I don't see it though.

The Toffees have been much better on the road all season, but it is a big ask for them to go to the Etihad and get something.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the past six league meetings.

They also beat Everton 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals this season.

Everton's most recent win at Manchester City was by 2-1 in the Premier League in 2010.

Manchester City

Manchester City could lose three successive league games at home for the first time since 2007.

They have lost four home league matches this season. The last English top-flight champions to lose more at home in a title-winning campaign were Liverpool, with five defeats in 1963-64.

City have lost their final league fixture in just one of the past 12 seasons (W9, D2). That was at home to Norwich in 2012-13.

If he plays, this will be Sergio Agüero's final Premier League appearance for Manchester City. The Argentinian is the highest scoring non-English player in the competition's history, with 182 goals. His average of a goal every 109 minutes is the best of any player to have scored at least 10.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won all four of his Premier League games on the final day of the season.

