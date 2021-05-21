Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers16:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Close up of Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo will leave Wolves at the end of this season after four successful years in charge

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported fresh injuries for Nuno Espirito Santo's last game.

Raul Jimenez has got the all-clear to play again after his fractured skull but will not feature until next season.

Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred should both be fit despite picking up knocks in midweek, while Daniel James could also return.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire remain sidelined, with the latter very unlikely to be fit in time for next week's Europa League final.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have not had a good season, and they have probably been waiting for it to finish since about January.

Manchester United have only taken one point from their past three league games. I know they have been missing Harry Maguire at the back but that is still a concern.

They really need to put in a good performance here. I know they have got the Europa League final on Wednesday but they can't just collectively say 'we have a big game next week, we are saving ourselves'. It doesn't quite work like that.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Noel Gallagher

Wolves won 50% of their league games with Raul Jimenez in 2020-21 but have won just 26% without him

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have lost just one of the past seven Premier League meetings (W3, D3).
  • However, United are winless in all four away matches against Wolves in all competitions since Nuno Espirito Santo took over as head coach of the Midlands side (D2, L2).
  • Molineux is one of just three current top-flight stadiums where Manchester United have lost more Premier League matches than they have won (W2, D1, L3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves could lose three league games in a row for the first time this season, which would equal their worst such streak under Nuno Espirito Santo.
  • Ten of Wolves' 12 Premier League wins this season have been by a single-goal margin, including all of the past eight.
  • They are the only club not to have lost a Premier League match this campaign after scoring the opening goal (W8, D2) and are unbeaten on the last 33 times that has happened (W28, D5).
  • Wolves' shot conversion rate is just 7.8% this season; only relegated sides Sheffield United and Fulham have a lower conversion rate in 2020-21.
  • They have lost their last three games on the final day of a league season, although all were away from home.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have equalled their highest Premier League finish since Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.
  • However, they are winless in their last three league matches (D1, L2).
  • United are on a club league record run of 25 successive away fixtures unbeaten (W16, D9). They could become only the third club to remain unbeaten away from home across an entire English top-flight campaign, emulating Preston in 1888-89 and Arsenal in 2001-02 and 2003-04.
  • It would also make them just the second side in the top five European leagues to have remained unbeaten in all league away matches in a season, yet not win the title. The first was Perugia in Serie A in 1978-79.
  • Manchester United have lost their final league game in just one of their past 13 campaigns, going down 2-0 against Cardiff in 2018-19.
  • When finishing their Premier League campaign away from home, the Red Devils are unbeaten in 10 games since losing at Spurs in 2000-01 (W7, D3).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37265678324683
2Man Utd372011671432871
3Chelsea371910857342367
4Liverpool37199966422466
5Leicester372061166462066
6West Ham371881159471262
7Tottenham371781264432159
8Everton37178124743459
9Arsenal371771353391458
10Leeds37175155953656
11Aston Villa37157155345852
12Wolves37129163550-1545
13Crystal Palace37128174164-2344
14Southampton37127184765-1843
15Newcastle37119174462-1842
16Brighton37914144044-441
17Burnley37109183354-2139
18Fulham37513192751-2428
19West Brom37511213473-3926
20Sheff Utd3762291963-4420
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC