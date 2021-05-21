Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nuno Espirito Santo will leave Wolves at the end of this season after four successful years in charge

TEAM NEWS

Wolves have no reported fresh injuries for Nuno Espirito Santo's last game.

Raul Jimenez has got the all-clear to play again after his fractured skull but will not feature until next season.

Manchester United midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred should both be fit despite picking up knocks in midweek, while Daniel James could also return.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire remain sidelined, with the latter very unlikely to be fit in time for next week's Europa League final.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have not had a good season, and they have probably been waiting for it to finish since about January.

Manchester United have only taken one point from their past three league games. I know they have been missing Harry Maguire at the back but that is still a concern.

They really need to put in a good performance here. I know they have got the Europa League final on Wednesday but they can't just collectively say 'we have a big game next week, we are saving ourselves'. It doesn't quite work like that.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Noel Gallagher

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost just one of the past seven Premier League meetings (W3, D3).

However, United are winless in all four away matches against Wolves in all competitions since Nuno Espirito Santo took over as head coach of the Midlands side (D2, L2).

Molineux is one of just three current top-flight stadiums where Manchester United have lost more Premier League matches than they have won (W2, D1, L3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could lose three league games in a row for the first time this season, which would equal their worst such streak under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Ten of Wolves' 12 Premier League wins this season have been by a single-goal margin, including all of the past eight.

They are the only club not to have lost a Premier League match this campaign after scoring the opening goal (W8, D2) and are unbeaten on the last 33 times that has happened (W28, D5).

Wolves' shot conversion rate is just 7.8% this season; only relegated sides Sheffield United and Fulham have a lower conversion rate in 2020-21.

They have lost their last three games on the final day of a league season, although all were away from home.

Manchester United