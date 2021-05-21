Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

This will be Roy Hodgson's 364th and final game as a Premier League manager

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool have no reported fresh injury problems ahead of Sunday's game as they seek Champions League qualification.

Diogo Jota's ankle problem will be assessed but Jordan Henderson, Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies remain out.

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke could be a doubt, having been substituted in midweek because of an injury.

Tyrick Mitchell should be fit but Eberechi Eze faces a lengthy lay-off after Achilles surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool are in pole position to finish in the top four, with a goal difference that is four superior to Leicester.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a good run of form at the moment and look brighter everywhere on the pitch, but the key is having Fabinho back in midfield and protecting their backline.

I am expecting the Reds to win pretty comfortably here too, but Palace's former Liverpool boss Roy Hodgson should get a good send-off after his final game in charge of the Eagles.

Palace will be dogged and determined but for Liverpool to fail at this final hurdle would be very strange. That weirdness would kind of sum up their season though.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Noel Gallagher

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven successive Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

The Reds have scored 17 goals in the past four meetings.

Three of Palace's five Premier League wins against Liverpool have come at Anfield.

Liverpool

Liverpool are aiming to end the season with a fifth successive league win.

The Reds have lost six home league games this season - they haven't fared worse in the top flight since the 1937-38 season.

Liverpool have won their final league game in each of the past four seasons, and have never lost the final match of a Premier League campaign when it has been at Anfield.

Sadio Mane has scored in seven Premier League appearances in a row against Crystal Palace.

Mohamed Salah, who is currently the Premier League's joint-top scorer on 22 with Harry Kane, has scored in 99 Liverpool matches in all competitions.

Crystal Palace