Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Could Sunday's match be Harry Kane's last appearance for Tottenham?

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Jonny Evans remains out with a heel injury for a game the hosts realistically need to win to have any chance of a Champions League spot.

Premier League title-winning defenders Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs could make a final appearance for the club.

Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga suffered an ankle ligament injury in midweek.

Harry Kane, whose future is the subject of intense speculation, is level with Mohamed Salah on 22 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It seems like some sections of the media have already decided this will be Harry Kane's last game for Spurs. I suspect that story, about whether he will stay or go, and where will he go, will run all summer.

Leicester have got the FA Cup in the bag but their hopes of reaching the top four are out of their hands after they lost at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

They need to win, but not only that, they need to score a few more goals than Liverpool if they and Chelsea are winning too. I don't see any of that happening.

Tottenham need a win too, to hold on to seventh spot, and my thinking is they will sneak this.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Noel Gallagher

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won the reverse fixture 2-0 in December and could complete a top-flight double over Spurs for the first time since 1998-99.

Tottenham have scored in all but one of their past 24 away fixtures against Leicester in all competitions. The exception was a 3-0 Premier League defeat at Filbert Street in September 1997.

Only one of the 101 league meetings has ended goalless - a second tier fixture at White Hart Lane in March 1948.

Leicester City

The Foxes will qualify for next season's Champions League if they win and Chelsea or Liverpool slip up, or if they draw and either Liverpool lose or Chelsea lose by at least a three-goal margin.

Leicester have only taken 20 points from their past 13 league matches (W6, D2, L5).

They can record more than 20 top-flight victories in a season for only the fourth time, after 2015-16 (23), 1928-29 (21) and 1965-66 (21).

Eight of Leicester's 11 Premier League defeats in 2020-21 have come at King Power Stadium. They haven't lost nine home games in a season since 2001-02.

They haven't won their final Premier League match of a season in five attempts since beating QPR 5-1 at home in 2015.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 16 goals in his past 19 appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur