FulhamFulham16:00NewcastleNewcastle United
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Newcastle United

Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin is a slight injury doubt for the trip to Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Fulham trio Tom Cairney, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Antonee Robinson are all unavailable this weekend.

Harrison Reed will have an ankle injury assessed.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce expects Allan Saint-Maximin and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to play despite their minor fitness issues.

They will be assessed before Sunday's match but leading goalscorer Callum Wilson remains out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham got a decent draw at Old Trafford in midweek and Newcastle saw off Sheffield United.

This might just be an open game, and a case of 'let's just go and play boys', especially from Fulham who will be in front of their fans for the first time in a while.

Prediction: 1-1

Fulham will set a top-flight record for fewest goals in a season if they fail to add to their tally of nine

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle could win back-to-back Premier League away games at Fulham for the first time since 2005.
  • Fulham have won 12 Premier League matches against Newcastle - they've never beaten another side 13 times in the division.

Fulham

  • Fulham are winless in nine Premier League games, earning just two points during that run.
  • They have lost five successive league fixtures at home.
  • Only Sheffield United have scored fewer league goals than Fulham's four since the start of April.
  • They have won their final Premier League game in just one of the past seven seasons.
  • Scott Parker scored four goals in 55 Premier League appearances for Newcastle.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have won four of their past seven Premier League games (D1, L2).
  • They have won their final league fixture of the season in five of the six previous years.
  • Since the start of April, only Liverpool have scored more than Newcastle's 16 Premier League goals.
  • Joe Willock could join Alan Shearer as the only Newcastle players to score in seven consecutive Premier League appearances.
  • Willock's tally of seven league goals since his debut on 6 February is more than any Arsenal player in the same period.

Sunday 23rd May 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37265678324683
2Man Utd372011671432871
3Chelsea371910857342367
4Liverpool37199966422466
5Leicester372061166462066
6West Ham371881159471262
7Tottenham371781264432159
8Everton37178124743459
9Arsenal371771353391458
10Leeds37175155953656
11Aston Villa37157155345852
12Wolves37129163550-1545
13Crystal Palace37128174164-2344
14Southampton37127184765-1843
15Newcastle37119174462-1842
16Brighton37914144044-441
17Burnley37109183354-2139
18Fulham37513192751-2428
19West Brom37511213473-3926
20Sheff Utd3762291963-4420
View full Premier League table

