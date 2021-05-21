Sheffield United v Burnley

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United defender George Baldock could play on Sunday despite missing the midweek defeat at Newcastle because of hamstring discomfort.
The Blades remain without Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, Ethan Ampadu and Sander Berge.
Burnley are hoping goalkeeper Nick Pope will be fit to return from a knee problem.
Manager Sean Dyche is otherwise expected to select from an unchanged squad.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There is not a lot more to say about either of these teams. Burnley have not had a great season but they have always looked like staying up.
Sheffield United, in contrast, felt like they were relegated a long time before it was officially confirmed.
The Blades will have to dust themselves down in the Championship and try to come back straight away. We have no inkling of who their manager is going to be though, and that is going to be another very interesting selection.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley won the reverse fixture 1-0 and could complete a league double over Sheffield United for the first time since 2008-09.
- However, Burnley's only win in their past 18 away league games in this fixture came in December 2008.
Sheffield United
- Sheffield United have equalled the Premier League record of 29 defeats in a season. They could become the first team in English league history to lose 30 games in a season spanning fewer than 40 matches.
- The Blades are the first club to lose as many as 17 top-flight fixtures in a season by a one-goal margin since Crystal Palace lost 18 in 1980-81.
- They can equal the Premier League record for most home defeats in a season: 14 by Sunderland (2002-03 and 2005-06) and Huddersfield Town (2018-19).
- Sheffield United have scored 19 goals - the top-flight record for fewest goals scored in a season is 20 by Derby County in 2007-08.
Burnley
- Burnley can equal the club Premier League record of three successive away victories, set from March to April 2018.
- They could also match the club top-flight record of three away clean sheets in a row, most recently achieved in 1955.
- However, Sean Dyche's side have lost six of their past eight league fixtures.
- Burnley's four wins in the past 18 Premier League fixtures have all come away.
- The Clarets have lost all five Premier League matches without injured goalkeeper Nick Pope, conceding 17 goals.
- Chris Wood has been directly involved in 15 Premier League goals this season, equalling the most goal involvements by a Burnley player in a single campaign.