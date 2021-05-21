Premier League
LeedsLeeds United16:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Leeds' Diego Llorente
Diego Llorente suffered a muscle strain against Southampton on Tuesday and will miss the visit of West Brom

TEAM NEWS

Central defender Diego Llorente will miss out for Leeds because of a muscle strain sustained during Tuesday's victory over Southampton.

Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich have been given time off to prepare for the summer's European Championship.

Relegated West Brom have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sam Allardyce's final game in charge.

Long-term injury absentees Branislav Ivanovic and Robert Snodgrass remain on the sidelines.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds have not won any trophies this season but they deserve more than an honourable mention for what they have done, and the way they have done it.

Some people are already saying they will find it harder next season because the opposition will know how they play under Marcelo Bielsa, but they already do - it's just that not many teams can deal with it.

I'm not surprised former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is being linked with the West Brom job now Sam Allardyce has said he is leaving.

Wilder is available, he knows the Championship and he knows how to get teams promoted. It seems like the perfect fit to me.

Prediction: 2-0

Only Liverpool (23) have earned more points than Leeds (21) across the last 10 PL matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leeds are unbeaten in four league meetings, winning three.
  • West Brom have only won one of the past 12 away meetings in all competitions.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have only lost one of their past 10 league fixtures, winning six and drawing three.
  • They could earn four consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since 2002.
  • Their tally of 59 Premier League goals this season is a record for a promoted club in a 38-game season.
  • Patrick Bamford's 16 Premier League goals this season is the most by a player from a promoted club since Charlie Austin's 18 for Queens Park Rangers in 2014-15.

West Bromwich Albion

  • West Brom could lose four league games in a row for the first time since March 2018.
  • They have earned 19 points since Sam Allardyce took over in December - no Premier League side has a worse record over the same period.
  • The Baggies have conceded a joint league-high 47 goals, alongside Southampton, during that time.
  • Albion haven't won their final league game in any of the past 12 seasons, drawing six and losing six.
  • Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in half of West Brom's 34 league goals this season, scoring 11 and setting up six.
  • Allardyce has never lost at Elland Road in his managerial career, winning twice and drawing twice.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City37265678324683
2Man Utd372011671432871
3Chelsea371910857342367
4Liverpool37199966422466
5Leicester372061166462066
6West Ham371881159471262
7Tottenham371781264432159
8Everton37178124743459
9Arsenal371771353391458
10Leeds37175155953656
11Aston Villa37157155345852
12Wolves37129163550-1545
13Crystal Palace37128174164-2344
14Southampton37127184765-1843
15Newcastle37119174462-1842
16Brighton37914144044-441
17Burnley37109183354-2139
18Fulham37513192751-2428
19West Brom37511213473-3926
20Sheff Utd3762291963-4420
View full Premier League table

