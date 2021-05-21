Aston Villa v Chelsea

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has shown no ill-effects from his first start in 95 days at Spurs on Wednesday.
Loanee Ross Barkley is ineligible but Matt Targett can become the first outfield Villa player in a decade to start every league game in a season.
Chelsea will assess the fitness of N'Golo Kante, who was substituted with a hamstring problem in midweek, and Kai Havertz, who has a similar issue.
Andreas Christensen hopes to be available after a three-match absence.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Chelsea need a win to make sure of a top-four finish and I think they will get it.
Villa have been up and down results-wise recently but they were impressive in their victory at Tottenham in midweek, and they got a good win at Everton at the start of the month too. Dean Smith's side have improved a lot on last season, that's for sure.
They will be lively again at Stamford Bridge, especially with Jack Grealish getting more and more minutes under his belt, but I thought Chelsea won comfortably against Leicester on Tuesday and I'd expect them to get the job done here too.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in December ended Aston Villa's six-match losing streak against Chelsea in the Premier League.
- Villa have lost 10 of the past 12 league meetings, with their solitary victory during that period coming at home in March 2014.
- Chelsea can register four successive away league wins in this fixture for only the second time, having done so between 1995 and 1999.
Aston Villa
- Villa are guaranteed to end the season in 11th place, their highest finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2010-11.
- Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Villa's 15 this season.
- Emiliano Martinez has equalled the club's Premier League record for most clean sheets by a goalkeeper in a season. Brad Friedel also kept 15 in 2009-10.
- Aston Villa have failed to win their final league match in any of their past six top-flight campaigns since beating Liverpool 1-0 a decade ago (D2, L4).
- Ollie Watkins has scored eight Premier League goals against established top-six opposition in 2020-21, two more than any other player.
- He needs one goal to become the first Englishman to score 15 times in a Premier League season for Villa, surpassing Julian Joachim's record from 1998-99.
Chelsea
- Chelsea will guarantee a place in next season's Champions League if they win or match Liverpool and Leicester's results. If Chelsea lose by three goals, Leicester would overtake them with a draw.
- Their only defeat on the final day of a Premier League season in the past nine years was by 3-0 at Newcastle United in 2017-18.
- The Blues have earned 38 points from their 18 league matches under Thomas Tuchel (W11, D5, L2). They took 29 points from 19 games under Frank Lampard.
- Since Tuchel's first match in charge, only Manchester City have earned more points than Chelsea.
- They are unbeaten in their 12 away matches in all competitions under the German, only conceding five goals (W9, D3).
- Edouard Mendy could become the only Chelsea goalkeeper other than Petr Cech to keep more than 16 Premier League clean sheets in a season.
- Olivier Giroud has a career-high 10 competitive goals versus Aston Villa, scoring in each of his past eight appearances against them.