Morecambe v Tranmere Rovers

Liam McAlinden (left) gave Morecambe a first-leg lead

Ian Dawes says his Tranmere side feel they can overturn a 2-1 deficit in their play-off semi-final second leg at Morecambe on Sunday (12:30 BST).

The Shrimps have never played in the third tier and start as favourites.

Yet Rovers caretaker boss Dawes believes his men are now better equipped to deal with Morecambe's counter-attacking style.

"Although we've lost the first half of the tie, we're still confident we can win it," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"We've just got to make sure we don't fall into what they want. They just want you to go long and give it them back.

"We've played them during the season, but now we've got a fresh memory of what they're like now. Having seen it and felt it, we know what's coming."

Dawes' chief concern is to ensure Tranmere, who are seeking an immediate return to League One, get their tactics right.

"All they look to do is counter-attack, so we've got to get the balance of defence and attack right," he added.

"I think going into the second leg we've just got to push players a little bit higher up the pitch and get into more threatening areas."

Morecambe have injury concerns going into the second leg, with defender Stephen Hendrie (ankle) ruled out and midfielder Brad Lyons doubtful with a suspected broken nose.

However, Liam McAlinden - who netted the winner in Thursday's first leg - is expected to shake off a calf problem, while defender Kelvin Mellor is available again after suspension.

Shrimps manager Derek Adams believes the return of supporters to the Mazuma Stadium can help secure a first Wembley appearance for the club since 2007, when they overcame Exeter to gain promotion to League Two.

"I'm delighted about that, to be back at home, and I'm sure the home fans will be very vocal, as the Tranmere fans were," Adams told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It makes such a difference. We need to keep going and, if we can keep good shape on the counter-attack, we can pick teams off.

"We've got a few injuries in there, so we'll assess what we've got."