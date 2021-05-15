Last updated on .From the section European Football

Besiktas have been crowned Super Lig champions on a dramatic final day in Turkey's top flight.

A 2-1 win away at Goztepe proved enough for Sergen Yalcin's team, who claim the title for a 16th time.

Second-placed Galatasaray had to better Besiktas' result by three clear goals but could only manage a 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Third-placed Fenerbahce, who beat Kayserispor 2-1, needed both their rivals to lose to be crowned champions.

Domagoj Vida gave Besiktas an early lead, but Alpaslan Ozturk equalised for Goztepe midway through the first half.

However, Rachid Ghezzal's penalty 20 minutes from time earned the Black Eagles their first league title since 2016-17.

Besiktas had lost their previous two fixtures prior to Saturday's game - including a 3-1 defeat by Galatasaray.

Teams level on points in Turkey's top flight are separated first by head-to-head record, but Besiktas and Galatasaray were level there too, with one win each and three goals scored against each other, and so goal difference came into play.

Yalcin's team can claim a domestic double on Tuesday when they take on Antalyaspor in the Turkish cup final.