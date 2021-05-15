Turkish Super Lig
Göztepe S.K.Göztepe S.K.1BesiktasBesiktas2

Goztepe 1-2 Besiktas: Visitors crowned champions on goal difference

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Besiktas, Super Lig champions, Turkey
Besiktas won the Super Lig title for a 16th time after beating Goztepe on Saturday

Besiktas have been crowned Super Lig champions on a dramatic final day in Turkey's top flight.

A 2-1 win away at Goztepe proved enough for Sergen Yalcin's team, who claim the title for a 16th time.

Second-placed Galatasaray had to better Besiktas' result by three clear goals but could only manage a 3-1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor.

Third-placed Fenerbahce, who beat Kayserispor 2-1, needed both their rivals to lose to be crowned champions.

Domagoj Vida gave Besiktas an early lead, but Alpaslan Ozturk equalised for Goztepe midway through the first half.

However, Rachid Ghezzal's penalty 20 minutes from time earned the Black Eagles their first league title since 2016-17.

Besiktas had lost their previous two fixtures prior to Saturday's game - including a 3-1 defeat by Galatasaray.

Teams level on points in Turkey's top flight are separated first by head-to-head record, but Besiktas and Galatasaray were level there too, with one win each and three goals scored against each other, and so goal difference came into play.

Yalcin's team can claim a domestic double on Tuesday when they take on Antalyaspor in the Turkish cup final.

Line-ups

Göztepe S.K.

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 70Egribayat
  • 77Paluli
  • 5Ozturk
  • 33Nukan
  • 41EmirSubstituted forBurekovicat 83'minutes
  • 60Nwobodo
  • 7AkbunarBooked at 42mins
  • 44EsitiSubstituted forSimsekat 83'minutes
  • 8AydogduSubstituted forIdeyeat 73'minutes
  • 9Ndiaye
  • 18Jahovic

Substitutes

  • 1Dinc
  • 6Sönmez
  • 13Ozcimen
  • 20Gassama
  • 22Ideye
  • 30Kayan
  • 32Zulj
  • 68Burekovic
  • 80Simsek
  • 99Napoleoni

Besiktas

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 30DestanogluBooked at 90mins
  • 2Rosier
  • 23Souza Silva
  • 24Vida
  • 21N'SakalaSubstituted forYilmazat 87'minutes
  • 5De Souza Dias
  • 18Ghezzal
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 70TöreSubstituted forTokozat 90+1'minutes
  • 7NkoudouSubstituted forUysalat 72'minutes
  • 17Larin

Substitutes

  • 4Montero
  • 20Uysal
  • 26Tokoz
  • 28Ceylan
  • 33Yilmaz
  • 43Mensah
  • 46Saatci
  • 61Bilgin
  • 97Yuvakuran
Referee:
Firat Aydinus

Match Stats

Home TeamGöztepe S.K.Away TeamBesiktas
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away13

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th May 2021

  • Göztepe S.K.Göztepe S.K.1BesiktasBesiktas2
  • AnkaragücüAnkaragücü0AlanyasporAlanyaspor1
  • AntalyasporAntalyaspor0KonyasporKonyaspor0
  • Caykur RizesporCaykur Rizespor0Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir2
  • Fatih KaragümrükFatih Karagümrük5DenizlisporDenizlispor1
  • HataysporHatayspor0GaziantepGaziantep1
  • SivassporSivasspor2Kasimpasa S.K.Kasimpasa S.K.1
  • GalatasarayGalatasaray3Yeni MalatyasporYeni Malatyaspor1
  • KayserisporKayserispor1FenerbahçeFenerbahçe2
  • TrabzonsporTrabzonspor2GençlerbirligiGençlerbirligi1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas40266889444584
2Galatasaray40266880364484
3Fenerbahçe40257872413182
4Trabzonspor401914750371371
5Sivasspor401617754431165
6Hatayspor401710136253961
7Alanyaspor401791458451360
8Fatih Karagümrük4016121264521260
9Gaziantep401513125951858
10Göztepe S.K.401312155959051
11Konyaspor401214144948150
12Istanbul Basaksehir401212164355-1248
13Caykur Rizespor401212165369-1648
14Kasimpasa S.K.401210184757-1046
15Yeni Malatyaspor401015154953-445
16Antalyaspor40917144155-1444
17Kayserispor40914173552-1741
18BB Erzurumspor401010204468-2440
19Ankaragücü40108224665-1938
20Gençlerbirligi40108224476-3238
21Denizlispor40610243877-3928
View full Turkish Super Lig table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport