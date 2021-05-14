Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Aeron Edwards celebrates after scoring Connah's Quay's second goal against Penybont

Midfielder Aeron Edwards says scoring the goal which sealed Connah's Quay Nomads' second Cymru Premier title "'is what dreams are made of".

Edwards scored Nomads' second goal in their 2-0 win at Penybont.

It was the 33-year-old's 10th Welsh title, having previously won nine during his time with The New Saints.

"I think that's the outright record now," Edwards said. "I've been in the league a long time but for me personally it's meant a lot this one."

Edwards told BBC Sport Wales: "I've really enjoyed this year. It's been a different challenge, adapting my game slightly.

"I'm just really, really happy to win it with another team as well.

"You dream about it the night before and it's just what dreams are made of."

Nomads went into the final game at Penybont two points ahead of second-placed Saints, who were at home to Bala Town.

Edwards provided the cross for skipper George Horan to give Nomads an early lead, before the Wales C international scored the second against a stubborn Penybont side.

"They've caused us no end of problems this year and we've struggled to score, I think we've only scored one goal against them," Edwards added.

"They're tough to break down, so getting that early goal was critical.

"We're all really good at defending but they were in the game probably until I scored that goal.

Edwards joined Nomads from New Saints at the start of the season, a campaign which was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A hectic run-in to the season saw the title go down to the final day for the first time in nine years.

"It's been a long season with Covid and everything, and two games a week has been tough on the body," Edwards said.

"Credit to the lads, they've pushed through. We've had a lot of injuries, dealt with it and changed formations.

"We should be really, really proud of ourselves."