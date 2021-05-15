Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry celebrate taking the lead against Rovers on Saturday night

Derry produced an impressive display to earn a 1-1 draw with unbeaten leaders Shamrock Rovers as both sides finish the game with 10 players.

Will Patching's penalty put City in front on 49 minutes at Tallaght Stadium before Rory Gaffney rifled home the leveller seven minutes later.

There were two balls on the pitch as Gaffney netted but the goal stood.

Rovers defender Sean Hoare and Derry's Daniel Lafferty were both sent-off for two yellows late in the game.

Derry were briefly on course to halt an 11-game winless run against the champions and end their remarkable run of 32 matches without a league defeat.

City defended stoutly from the start but Rovers began to threaten late in the first half with Danny Mandroiu's deflected strike whistling wide before Candystripes keeper Nathan Gartside denied Graham Burke.

Gaffney wasted the best first-half chance with his shot too close to Gartside while Patching and David Parkhouse fired over at the other end.

The game burst into life after James Akintunde was fouled by Hoare and Patching stepped up to score from the spot.

Rovers striker Rory Gaffney sends the ball into the Candystripes net

Controversy surrounded the equaliser with Derry also claiming a throw-in leading to the goal was taken from the wrong position go along with their protests over two balls on the pitch.

It was a fine finish from Gaffney as he outmuscled Cameron McJannett before placing the ball beyond Gartside and into the net.

Gartside kept out efforts from Burke and Sean Gannon while Hoare saw his near-post header flash just wide.

Hoare was first to be dismissed with seven minutes left and Derry almost capitalised as Patching's goalbound shot was blocked by defender Roberto Lopez.

Lafferty was given his marching orders by referee Graham Kelly in the final minute and Derry held on to remain eighth while Rovers moved six points clear at the top.