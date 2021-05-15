Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester City had lost all four of their previous FA Cup finals, the most recent in 1969

Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel said his joy at leading the Foxes to a first-ever FA Cup was indescribable after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

Youri Tielemans' 25-yard strike gave the Foxes victory, although they needed the video assistant referee to rule out a late Wes Morgan own goal.

Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel made superb saves to prevent Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount putting Chelsea level.

"I'm so happy I can't begin to describe it," Schmeichel told BBC Sport.

"To think of the people who have lifted this trophy, and be able to do it today is beyond my wildest dreams."

More than 20,000 supporters attended the final as Leicester finally won the FA Cup, having been runners-up on four previous occasions.

"It's an amazing feeling," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport.

"I wasn't aware before I came to Leicester that they'd never won the FA Cup, that they had lost in four finals previous, so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans is so special."

