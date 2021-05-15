Leicester City: FA Cup-winning captain Kasper Schmeichel says joy 'indescribable'
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel said his joy at leading the Foxes to a first-ever FA Cup was indescribable after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.
Youri Tielemans' 25-yard strike gave the Foxes victory, although they needed the video assistant referee to rule out a late Wes Morgan own goal.
Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel made superb saves to prevent Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount putting Chelsea level.
"I'm so happy I can't begin to describe it," Schmeichel told BBC Sport.
- Leicester beat Chelsea to win FA Cup for first time - report
- Follow live reaction as Leicester beat Chelsea to lift FA Cup
"To think of the people who have lifted this trophy, and be able to do it today is beyond my wildest dreams."
More than 20,000 supporters attended the final as Leicester finally won the FA Cup, having been runners-up on four previous occasions.
"It's an amazing feeling," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told BBC Sport.
"I wasn't aware before I came to Leicester that they'd never won the FA Cup, that they had lost in four finals previous, so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans is so special."
More to follow.
- Salford's 'Mr Big': Paul Massey's rise in the criminal underworld through violence and extortion
- Dive into 2010s nostalgia with our quiz: How much do you remember about music from the last decade?