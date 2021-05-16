Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

'It's emotional but I'll cherish it' - Brown waves farewell to Celtic

New Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown has cautioned Pittodrie fans not to expect Diego Maradona, but he still wants to "push boundaries".

Brown, 35, ended his 14-year stay at Celtic on Saturday, and has taken on a role under Stephen Glass at Aberdeen.

The former Scotland international says he wants to emulate his former Celtic boss Gordon Strachan and play until 40.

"I'm not getting any younger but I still feel good and enjoy my football," Brown told BBC Scotland.

"I train every day and, touch wood, I've been injury-free this season and I've been involved in a lot of games.

"I'm not saying I'm going to be Maradona and beat three people and put it in the stanchion, but I will help as much as I possibly can.

"Gordon played until he was 40. I'm not saying I'm going to but I'm going to give it a right good go."

Strachan signed Brown from Hibs in 2007 for what remains a Scottish record transfer fee of £4.5m.

He played his 620th and final game on Saturday at Easter Road, having won 22 trophies, and started at Aberdeen "pretty much on Sunday morning".

"That's now my focus," Brown said. "Recruitment, how budgets work, how pre-season works, and how to work with the coaching staff.

"It's something I've had a little sniff of at Celtic under-20s, but now I'm going into the first team I'll be learning under a great manager in Stephen and a great assistant in Alan [Russell] as well.

"I know a lot of the players. Some of the players are fantastic and they've got that winning mentality, especially when I've played against them."